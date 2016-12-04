Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure announces 2017 tour

The expected 1,500 riders will gather for the tour on June 17 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay. They will begin cycling on June 18, covering an average of 50 miles per day, and will overnight in Tiffin on Sunday and Monday, Upper Sandusky on Tuesday, Bellefontaine on Wednesday and Thursday, and Kenton on Friday, and will return to Findlay on Saturday, June 24.

Some of the many attractions featured on this tour include Findlay’s Old Mill Stream Parkway, Riverside Park, Hancock County Courthouse, covered bridges, Seneca Caverns, Van Buren State Park, Fostoria’s 1878 L&EW Train Depot, Glass Heritage Gallery, Tiffin’s 1928 Ritz Theatre, American Civil War Museum, Tiffin Glass Museum, Mad River Railroad Museum, National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, Upper Sandusky’s part of the Shawshank Trail, Amish areas, Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Mt. Victory’s antique shops, Ohio Caverns, the Piatt Castles, Marie’s Candies, Kiser Lake State Park, Bellefontaine’s Orr Mansion, Simon Kenton Bike Path, Indian lake State Park, Kenton’s Gene Autry Mural, and the Sullivan-Johnson Museum.

The fun-filled week will include the traditional bicycle parade with a costume contest and the gala opening ceremonies in Findlay; family-oriented entertainment each night; two layover days offering bicycle loops of 50 or 100 miles; optional excursions; and the ever-popular GOBA Song Contest.

Held annually in June, GOBA features bicycle touring at a leisurely pace, for approximately 50 miles per day for one week. This will be the 29th year for GOBA.

Those interested in receiving registration information and tour details can request a brochure by calling 614-273-0811 or by visiting http://goba.com/wordpress/. Brochures will also be available by February in many Ohio bicycle shops. Advance registration is required with a deadline of May 17, 2017.