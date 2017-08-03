6 NHS cheerleaders selected Elite all-Americans

But the 16-year-old girl knew her stuff.

Ball, a sophomore, and five other Norwalk High School cheerleaders — freshman Madison Shutt, junior Alyssa Faley and seniors Beth Stockmaster, Kylee Edney, Maya Reineck — were selected to be all-American cheerleaders. They have the opportunity to perform at the ESP Productions All American halftime show at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Fourteen Norwalk cheerleaders tried out Tuesday, the last day of their two-day camp. The girls had to perform a quarter/long cheer, sideline cheer and two jumps. They could tumble for a bonus.

“They had to score 20 (out of) 25. All 14 of our ladies scored 18 or above, which is fabulous,” coach Kristie Wert said.

“They will receive a certificate and patch as recognition from the camp company, Elite Cheerleading, and are offered an opportunity to cheer at the Citrus Bowl.”

Shutt, the daughter of Ryan and Amy, said she “thought it would be a cool experience if I made it.”

The 14-year-old freshman was surprised she was selected. When she and the other cheerleaders were told only six were selected, Shutt said that made it even more prestigious.

The girls will stay at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

Orientation will be the first day. The girls will spend the next day at Walt Disney World. Day 3 highlights include Universal Orlando and a rehearsal. On New Year’s Eve, there’s another rehearsal, a dinner and tropical pool party. The cheerleaders rehearse before their New Year’s Day performance and then can enjoy a post-game video dance party.

“We have to learn the routine off the video. Then we rehearse at the Citrus Bowl before we perform,” said Stockmaster, the daughter of Mark Stockmaster and Michelle Stockmaster.

“It’s a pretty big deal for me because I’m a senior,” she added. “(Being selected) makes me confident in my cheers and what I can do.”

Faley and Stockmaster agreed that learning the routine on her own and the rehearsal/performance time frame is intense.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Faley, the 16-year-old daughter of Andrew and Melissa. “Not a lot of girls around here get the opportunity to do that; it’s a big deal to us.”