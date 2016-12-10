Cheerleading a step closer to being Olympic sport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board voted this week to give cheerleading and Muay Thai provisional recognition. This means the governing body for each sport will receive at least $25,000 annually from the committee and have the opportunity to apply for additional grants, according to the New York Times.

This lays the groundwork for each sport to apply for inclusion in the 2017 Olympics. At any point during those three years, committee executives can vote to fully recognize the sports, after which each could petition to be included in the Games, the Times reported.

In related news, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing are joining the Olympics at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

For local supporters of cheer, this is a big step which has been long awaited.

Norwalk High School cheerleaders shared their thoughts about the news.

Emily Smith, 17, NHS senior and varsity cheerleader

“Finally,” Smith said. “In our school newspaper I got interviewed for it and they put an article in there for me and they asked, ‘What’s your biggest pet peeve about something?’ I said ‘Cheer. I wish it would be recognized just like any other sport would.’ We practice even more than some (athletes in other sports) would. We don’t get any space. We’re always pushed to the side, even for other sports that aren’t in season. We’ll have to practice out here in the cafeteria and they’ll all get to practice in the new complex when it’s baseball or softball season.

“Especially our competition squad because we put in even more work. We put in probably 10 hours, plus practicing outside by ourselves. We just got first place in our competition (three or four weeks ago) and then we have another Dec. 18. That’s extra few hours (or practice). Sometimes it takes more, extra time too. We’ll go to state if we advance this next time. (I think we’ll advance). We’re way better than last year.

“Cheer should already be recognized as a sport,” she added.

Tori Smith, 17, NHS junior and junior varsity cheerleader

“That’s really awesome,” Smith said. “That’s so awesome because we work just as hard as any other sport, so it’s nice it would be recognized like that.”

Chloe Kramer, 17, NHS senior and varsity cheerleader

“That’s sweet,” Kramer said, surprised at the news.

“I think that’s different. That’s sort of unexpected. A lot of people don’t really think of it as a sport but they really don’t understand how much work goes into it, even compared to other sports and stuff. Some people just think that we just stand around and don’t realize that we have to try out for hte sport just like all the other sports.”

Kylee Edney, 16, NHS junior and varsity cheerleader

“I think just as much works goes into cheer as any other sports,” Edney added. “We practice almost everyday. They don’t realize what stuff we do. You have to practice to get better just like every other sport.”