Boyd A. Browning, 46, of Shelby — Theft

Dustin C. Burton, 33, of Shelby -— Violation of probation

Salvador J, Lopez II, 42, of Shelby -— Possession of drugs

Victor L. Sanchez, 26, of 107 Washington St., Willard -— Violation of probation and contempt

Alysia M. Sullivan, 25, of 1517 Columbus Ave., Sandusky — Driving under DUI suspension

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

James E. Powers II, 39, of 133 Woodlawn Ave. — Disorderly conduct