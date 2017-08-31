New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 25-27, 2017

Anthony C. Bartlome, 23, Lorain -—Assault
Brent M. Brown, 61, 1894 Ohio 18, Wakeman — Probation violation
Jarvis R. Burns Jr., 19, Elyria — Criminal tool possession, drug trafficking
Kenadrew A. Clark, 22, Lorain — Cocaine possession, heroin possession, drug trafficking
Michael L. Drummond, 27, Attica — Complicity to burglary
Jacob T. Frost, 26, 617 Dewey St., Bellevue — Domestic violence
Michelle A. Gibson, 34, Lake City, Tenn. -— Drug trafficking, failure to appear
Rachel L. Hale, 36, 716 Clark St., Willard -— Drug paraphernalia possession
Savannah K. Hamilton, 22, 208 Motson St., Willard — Probation violation
Michael A. Harris, 50, Mansfield — DUI over .17
Kayleigh M. Hughes, 24, 33 Bouscay Ave. -— Carrying a concealed weapon, domestic violence
Dalton H. Lewis, 23, 605 N. West St., Bellevue — Assault
Myles A. Moyer, 26, 5141 Young Road, Bellevue — Drug possession
Michael L. Osborne, 27, 108 W. Pearl St., Willard — Probation violation
Jeffrey L. Patton, 46, 196 Briggs St., Plymouth — Drug possession
Richard J. Pomerleau, 24, 71 Norwood Ave. — Probation violation
Brian C. Rinner, 25, 107 S. Linwood Ave. — Controlled substance possession, drug abuse instrument possession, grand theft
Michelle L. Sexton, 45, Willard — Criminal tool possession, procuring
Shain M. Stark, 27, 2918 Peru Center Road, Monroeville — Obstructing official business, Drug possession
Bo J. Walters, 25, Sandusky -—Disorderly conduct (intoxication)
* * *
Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:
Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky -—Assault
Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault
Julie A. Freeman, 47, Carol Stream, Ill. — Disorderly conduct
Stephan Freeman, Columbus — DUI
Eric J. Osborne, 35, 208 1/2 Motson St., Willard — Domestic violence
Joshua R. Stump, 30, Station — DUI