Alert Food, water and supply collection in Norwalk for Hurricane Harvey • Updated Today at 3:54 PM Volunteers with Answering the Call Together, Inc. (ACT) are collecting water, non-perishable food and cleaning supplies to ship down to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The truck is parked on Page Street near the St. Paul bus garage. Organizers are hoping to fill the truck and get it on its way by Saturday. You can donate until 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.