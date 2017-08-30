Browns deal Cameron Erving for fifth-round pick

The Chiefs have acquired center Cameron Erving from the Cleveland Browns for a 2018 fifth-round pick, the clubs announced Wednesday.

Erving, 25, was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2015. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder has started 17 games in two seasons, including 13 games last year.

Erving, who played tackle at Florida State, could be an intriguing backup swing tackle for the Chiefs, who have auditioned different players there throughout camp, including Isaiah Battle and Jah Reid. Erving also offers the versatility to play guard.

The Chiefs also traded away their 2018 first-round pick for Patrick Mahomes, meaning they will draft in the second, third, fourth and sixth rounds. They acquired a 2018 seventh from Arizona for cornerback Marcus Cooper, but it's unclear if the conditions for that deal were fulfilled. The Chiefs also dealt away a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick for Kenneth Acker, and it is also unclear if that's been fulfilled.

New Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been very aggressive since taking over for John Dorsey in July. A few days ago, he dealt a 2019 fourth-round pick to Buffalo for inside linebacker Reggie Ragland, a second-round pick in 2016.

———

(c)2017 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)

Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.