1 of 2 missing fishermen found clinging to capsized boat

Rescued was Lester Hill and missing is Larry Love.

Just after 12:30 p.m., a Royal Canadian Air Force C-130 from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Ontario, spotted a man clinging to a capsized vessel about 15 nautical miles northeast of Cleveland.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Detroit was directed to the scene and hoisted Hill who was not wearing a lifejacket and reported to be hypothermic. He was taken to Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland where they were met by EMS who transported him to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Cleveland Police Department, Lakewood Fire Department and Ohio Department of Natural Resources were searching for two overdue fishermen on a 22-foot white Starcraft with green trim who did not return to Edgewater marina in Cleveland Monday evening.

The Coast Guard received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the daughter of one of the missing fishermen who reported that the fishermen's vehicle was still parked at Edgewater marina and that calls to their cell phones went straight to voicemail.

The Coast Guard launched a 45-foot response boat — medium crew from Station Cleveland Harbor, which was joined by a Canadian C-130 fixed wing aircraft crew and Candaian CH-146 Griffon helicopter crew from Trenton, Ontario. An MH-65 dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Detroit is en route to assist in the search.

Involved in the search were: Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Cleveland Fire Department.