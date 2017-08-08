Softball standings

Calvary Baptist Green, 5-0; ReMax, 4-0; MCR, 3-1; Chase Appraisal, 3-1; Great Lakes Electric, 1-2; Foghorn Designs, 0-4; Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies, 0-4; All Purpose Cleaners, 0-4

COED “B” STANDINGS

Junior Explorers, 3-0; State Farm, 2-0; Walmart, 2-1; J & C Appliance, 2-1; The Place, 1-2; Milan Methodist, 1-2; Extol, 1-2; Calvary Baptist Red, 0-4

MEN’S AMERICAN STANDINGS

Cheeses Buds, 9-0; Village Pizza House, 5-4; Spencer Signs, 5-4; All Styles Landscaping, 5-5; Berry Plastics, 5-4; Cameo at the Creek, 4-4; Norwalk Dental, 1-8; Ferrell Gas, 0-6

MEN’S CONTINENTAL STANDINGS

Linder’s Propane, 6-0; Amvets/Wonder Bar, 7-1; Daly’s/Shorehouse, 5-3; GT LawnCare, 4-4; NOMS, 4-4; Ban N Pitches, 3-5; Roch’s Autobody, 3-7; Sharpnack, 2-6; Quality Maintenance, 2-8

MEN’S - CENTRAL STANDINGS

Prism, 9-1; Motowash, 8-2; Bellevue Ace, 6-4; Oglesby Construction, 4-6; Debacco Law Office, 2-8; Freight House, 1-9

MEN’S - NATIONAL STANDINGS

Main St. Tavern, 9-1; Tusing Builders, 8-2; Bat Pros, 5-5; C & C Services, 2-8; Maytag, 1-9

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Berry Tile, 7-0; Local Seams, 6-1; Charlie’s Bar, 5-2; Prism, 4-3; Ransom Funeral Home, 3-4; ABS Communicaitons, 2-5; Maple City Automotive, 1-6; Nobil’s, 0-7

CHURCH “A” STANDINGS

Milan Baptist, 2-1; Sandusky Nazarene, 2-1; Chapel Orange, 2-2; New London Alliance, 0-2

CHURCH “B” STANDINGS

Chapel Black, 3-0; Bellevue 1st UMC, 2-0; Chapel Purple, 1-2; Chapel Blue, 0-4

MEN’S INTERNATIONAL STANDINGS

Firelands Medical, 8-1; Kasper Buick GMC, 5-3; Universal Rental, 7-1; Milan Township Fire Dept., 6-4; Team House, 5-5; True Innovations Tattoo, 4-5; Socko, 2-4; Moore Produce, 1-7; FCT, 1-9