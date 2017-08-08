logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 7, 2017

by NORWALK REFLECTOR STAFF • Aug 8, 2017 at 10:30 AM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for August 7, 2017:

Corey M. Collins, 38, Huron — DUI, driving under DUI suspension

Shawn T. Cook, 39, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Fictitious license plates, no drivers license, drug paraphernalia possession, theft

McKenzie J. Fick, 18, 271 Gibbs Road — Resisting arrest, obstructing official business, domestic violence

Myisha D. Harrison, 23, Columbus — Driving under suspension

Bobby J. Lee Sr., 34, 120 High St., Bellevue — Domestic violence

Madison J. Moore, 26, 73 Baker St., Monroeville — Receiving stolen property, theft

Joshua E. Shields, 23, 7217 Nash Road, Collins — Violation of probation

Nicholas H. Vargas, 24, 203 Nicholas St., Plymouth — Domestic violence, receiving stolen property

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Julilo C. Chavez, 26, Norwalk — Disorderly conduct (intoxication)

