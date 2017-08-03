Sports Force Parks and GLIAC announce multi-pear partnership

“This is an exciting partnership for our entire team, but as a kid from Saginaw, Mich., growing up near Saginaw Valley State University, having GLIAC as a partner is really special to me,” said Brian Storm, President and CEO of Sports Force Parks. “We’re looking forward to welcoming teams and fans from outside of Ohio to our brand new facility.”

The softball championships will be held May 4 to 6 and the baseball championships will be held May 10 to 13. Additionally, Sports Force Parks will host baseball and softball exhibition games and accompanying events the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17 that will be open to the public (participating teams TBC).

Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center opened in March 2017 and hosts youth tournaments, sports camps and events for children with disabilities on the park’s ADA accessible field. Timing and details for all events will be announced on www.sportsforceparkssandusky.com.