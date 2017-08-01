Pastor arrested for sex trafficking of minors; wife put on leave

She was scheduled to return to her job Monday after being suspended from her job for two weeks without pay.

Megan Vahey Casiere, the county's deputy administrator, said Tuesday she was placed on administrative leave effective Monday.

"It's indefinite," she said. "We have nothing more to add on this personnel matter at this time."

Ms. Lloyd-Jenkins' husband, the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, is charged in U.S. District Court with multiple offenses, including sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.

The commissioners took disciplinary action July 11 to suspend the administrator without pay. They said she failed to act in "good behavior" in her duties as county administrator, but did not elaborate on the conduct that triggered the disciplinary action.

The decision to suspend Ms. Lloyd-Jenkins occurred five days after a judge heard the testimony of an FBI agent who said she knew about her husband's alleged crimes.

Testifying during a hearing for Mr. Jenkins' request to be released from jail on bond, the agent said Ms. Lloyd-Jenkins became aware of the allegations against him at least a week before her husband was arrested April 7.

Mr. Jenkins, 46, founder and pastor of Abundant Life Ministries, is accused of paying two now-17-year-old girls for sex and soliciting nude photographs and videos from them. One of the teens attended Mr. Jenkins' church.

The agent also testified that Ms. Lloyd-Jenkins searched the Internet for topics related to the criminal charges and to international travel after she learned about her husband's alleged conduct with minors.

At the time, she was a member of the Lucas County Children Services board.

Ms. Lloyd-Jenkins subsequently resigned from the board.

She joined the county in February, 2013. She is paid $125,700 annually.

Contact Mark Reiter at markreiter@theblade.com or 419-724-6199.

___

(c)2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.