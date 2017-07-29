Wood carver show coming to area

Carvers can compete by entering their working decoys and shorebirds which will be judged and awarded various prizes including cash, rosettes and ribbons. This family-friendly event is a great opportunity to view beautifully carved decoys and shorebirds made by hand in the tradition of the American hunting style decoy.

“We welcome carvers of all skill levels. The decoys and shorebirds range from simplistic hunting style designs to ornately decorative forms that are often hard to determine from the actual live bird,” said Steve Secord, Maumee Bay Carvers president.

Following the tradition of waterfowl hunters, the working decoys are floated in water and judged as to how their appearance would attract live waterfowl. The shorebirds are displayed and judged by category. Registration for carvers is 8 to 10 a.m., and judging begins after registration. A Sell and Swap meet will also be held, relating to hunting items, decoys, and carving and wood supplies.

Admission to the show is free and there is a small entry fee for the competition. The show location is handicap and stroller accessible.

Visit www.maumeebaycarvers.com for the rules, entry form and more information.

“Over 36 years ago, the Maumee Bay Carvers Association was organized with the purpose to promote, preserve and mentor the art form and tradition of carving and painting waterfowl. Whether you are a beginner or advanced carver, we invite you to attend our free Wednesday carve-along sessions held at the Woodcraft Store, 5311 Airport Highway, Toledo, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bring along your current project, or we will help you get started with carving tips, advice and lots of fun,” Secord said.