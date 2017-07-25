Dr. John Chauvin

John was born February 3, 1926 in Webster, Massachusetts, the son of John and Stella Chauvin. John attended Tufts and Harvard Universities for a Bachelor of Science degree. He received his Medical Degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathy. He interned at Parkview Hospital in Toledo, Ohio and completed a residency in internal medicine at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he practiced with the Columbus Clinical Group before moving to Sandusky, Ohio to become Chief of Internal Medicine at Sandusky Memorial Hospital in Sandusky, Ohio.

In his medical practice, John was Co-Chairman and Consultant for the Department of Internal Medicine and Co-Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation Department as well as the Coronary Care Unit at Firelands Community Hospital in Sandusky, Ohio. He was a Aviation Medical Examiner and also a Board Member of the Sandusky YMCA where he chaired the Fitness Committee.

When John was not seeing patients in his private practice, he was an active lecturer and educator especially known for his work in preventive medicine. He formerly chaired the Fifth District Osteopathic Academy and was a member of the Ohio Thoracic Society, the American College of Osteopathic Internists and the American and Ohio Osteopathic Associations.

John also served as Assistant Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 1990, John received the Excellence in Teaching award from the Firelands Community Hospital and in 2003, he was awarded membership into the Golden Medallion Club of Illinois Midwestern University.

While residing with his family in Norwalk, Ohio for 35 years, John was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Norwalk, Ohio and was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus member. In 1997, he retired and moved to The Renaissance Retirement Campus in Olmsted Falls, Ohio and was a member of the St. Mary of the Falls Church.

The viewing will be held at the Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, followed by a brief burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./

NR07252017