Juveniles attempt melon theft, hit man with car

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 54 years ago:

The natives were restless in the Norwalk area last night. Four juveniles were arrested after an attempt to steal a watermelon ended with a man being run down by their car. Norwalk police were kept busy with a rash of vandalism complaints.

Richard A. Bilton, 26, Route 61 east, suffered bruises to the left side when a local teenager ran him down with the car he and three other teenagers were using as they attempted to steal a watermelon from Bilton’s fruit and vegetable stand.

The four youths, from Norwalk and Collins, told officers they decided to steal the watermelon after leaving a local ball game. One boy remained in the car, letting the other three out in front of the stand.

Stokely Van Camp reveals promotioin of D.C. Gassman

Dean C. Gassman has been promoted to assistant regional sales manager of the central Indiana Region of Stokely Van Camp Inc., according to an announcement made by the firm.

Mr. Gassman and his family reside in Indianapolis, Ind., where the firm’s general officers are located. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Gassman of of Norwalk.

A.H. Gassman is manager of the Norwalk plant of Stokely Van Camp Inc.

Hi-La Farm has top winner at Columbus show

The HI-La Quarter Horse Farm, Zenobia Road, Norwalk, took many of the honors, including the Championship Stake pleasure Class at the Class A Midwestern Horse Show and Rodeo held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, Columbus, July 3-7.

Terry Hillman, son of the owner, won the Pleasure Stake on his mare, Shellann. He also won first in the Quarter Horse Youth Activity Pleasure and first in Halter Showmanship in 4-H.

His sister, Sue, took a fourth in the pleasure class.

Crow Lumber rolls over Dublo’s, 16-1

With Tom McLaughlin going all the way to record the win, Crow Lumber Company rolled to a 16-1 victory over Dublo’s Carry Out last night in Lefty Grove League play.

The loss was charged to Ed Ashley.

Dan West and Mike Sutter had three hits for the winners while Ted Ickes and Duane Fell each had a pair of raps. Sonny Coles had two for the losers.

