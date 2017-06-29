UPDATED: Man dies in two-vehicle accident

One man is dead following a two-vehicle accident this morning at the corner of U.S. 20 and Ohio 601.

Matthew J. Mancillas, 40 of Bakersfield, Calif., was killed in the accident. A passenger in the car, 9-year-old Jenna P. Mancillas, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. She later was flown to Toledo Children’s Hospital.

The other driver, William D. Goodmote, 62, of Ravenna, was not injured.

* * *

* * * ORIGINAL post at 10:17 a.m. June 29

Two people were injured, one very seriously, in a two-vehicle accident this morning at the corner of U.S. 20 and Ohio 601.

The driver of the car, with New York license plates, was taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with what appeared to be serious injuries, while a young girl was transported in another ambulance with less serious injuries.

The car was driving north on Ohio 601 and ran a stop sign, according to Sgt. Brian Gockstetter of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The accident still is under investigation.