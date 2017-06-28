Cleveland Indians hurler Cody Anderson counting down the days until he can throw again

But who's counting?

Anderson is, for one.

Remember him? The Indians could use him right about now, with a shaky rotation limping into the summer stretch.

Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery in late March. Since, he has rehabbed in Goodyear, Arizona. It's about as glamorous as it sounds.

"Oh yeah," Anderson said. "It's boring."

It's a bit balmy in the Arizona desert this time of year. And Anderson is the elder statesman at the complex, tasked with the same, mundane checklist, day after day.

"You get that sense of, 'You're on your own,'" he said.

So then why was Anderson in such pleasant spirits in the Indians' clubhouse at Progressive Field on Tuesday afternoon?

"I'm counting down every day to get back to throwing," he said. "I couldn't be happier than I am right now as far as how [my elbow] feels. It feels better than it has in a long time."

Anderson's elbow started barking last season, which led to an arthroscopic procedure in November. In March, Anderson elected to have the Tommy John operation.

Anderson won't pitch for the Indians this season, but he's at peace with the decision.

"It's a long process of slowly building strength and getting flexibility back," he said. "So far, it's been way ahead of schedule with everything."

Eventually, he'll be able to resume normal activities that involve his left arm, like picking up boxes or opening and closing the sliding glass door when he walks in and out of his residence while barbecuing.

"That movement is strenuous," he said, "so you have to switch your hands around and pull it to the left."

Anderson has devoted plenty of time to watching the Tribe. It's a bittersweet few hours per day.

"I watch every single game, every day," Anderson said. "Sitting in your living room 1,000 miles away -- it's really, really tough not being able to help or at least be there for depth. That part is really a struggle. Other than that, I just have to keep focusing and hopefully help them next year."

That's part of the reason the Indians had him venture northeast to meet with the team doctors, spend some time with his teammates and escape from the heat. Anything to break up the monotony.

Before long, it'll break up for good.

"I try not to look too far ahead," Anderson said, "but I am counting down. I feel really strong. At this point, I feel stronger than I ever have. I'm really excited about that."

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.