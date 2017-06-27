Junk car laws have bark but no bite

Councilman Steve Schumm said he has received a number of complaints about junk cars and he wants to know what the city can do about them.

Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt said the city ordinance has some bark, but very little bite when it comes to junk cars.

“We will establish contact (with the property owner),” Wendt said. “But at this point there is nothing we can do.”

Wendt said the city has no right to tell a home-owner what they can do with a junk car on their property.

Schumm suggested putting stickers on the cars and at least give the owners a warning, but again there isn’t much more at this time the city can do about them.

Public Works Coordinator Josh Snyder said the city bends over backwards, hearing all kinds of excuses.

“As lenient as we want to be at some point there needs to be an end,” Snyder said.

Councilman David Wallace asked about the progress of hiring a 24th policeman, which council approved this spring.

Wendt said the city recently hired two reserve officers who are in training and he said he hopes one of the two could get the full-time job.

“We expect them to be ready in two weeks then we will make a recommendation,” he said.

Council will take Tuesday off for the Fourth of July holiday then return July 11.