Willard man pleads guilty to violence against pregnant girlfriend

Christopher Charles Shepherd, 34, of 628 Euclid Ave., Willard, recently pleaded guilty to a Lorain County court to a charge of domestic violence after originally entering a plea of not guilty eight months before.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 7 incident in a Lorain home where he lived at the time.

The Morning Journal reported the six-months pregnant victim said she and Shepherd were washing dishes when they began arguing, as he insisted his girlfriend shouldn’t be doing anything while pregnant. At some point, Shepherd took the dish from the victim’s hands and threw it, then threw her to the ground. She reportedly sustained right arm and/or wrist injuries, including broken bones.

The Journal reported Shepard drove the victim and her child to Kiddie Kollege Day Care and Preschool in Amherst, where the child went for daycare. The police were called and reports said red marks were visible on the victim’s upper chest.

Shepherd told police she slipped on the wet kitchen floor, the Journal reported.

In November, a grand jury indicted Shepherd on one count each of felonious assault (a second-degree felony) and domestic violence (a fifth-degree felony). He initially pleaded innocent to the charged. Last week, he charged his plea to guilty to the indictment.

Shepherd’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16. He remains free on $20,000 bond.