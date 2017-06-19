Two more arrests for fast driving

The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 107 years ago:

Mayor orders police to arrest anyone who is caught in act of exceeding the speed limit

The arrests of two motorcyclists and one automobilist within the past forty-eight hours for exceeding the speed limit are but the beginning of a crusade which the police, under orders from Mayor Venus, have begun in an effort to put an end to reckless driving of motor vehicles on the streets of the city.

The first arrest was that of Oscar Bruckner, motorcyclist, who pleaded guilty and was fined $5 and the costs.

Thursday afternoon, Fred W. Keller, motorcyclist, and who conducts a bicycle repair shop on Whittlesey Avenue, and C.T. Carpenter, automobilist, who conducts a garage on Benedict Avenue, were arrested by Patrolman Adelman on warrants sworn out by the officer charging each with having exceeded the speed limit while following the fire department to the scene of the small blaze on West Washington Street shortly after noon Thursday, Keller on his motorcycle and Carpenter in his automobile.

Both pleaded guilty and were fined $5 and costs.

“I have given orders to the police to arrest every person who is apprehended in the act of exceeding the speed limit, either with an automobile or a motorcyle,” said Mayor Venus Friday. I have been receiving complaints every day from all parts of the city of reckless driving, especially by automobilists, and I intend to see that it is stopped, not only because such fast driving endangers the lives of pedestrians, but also because we have an ordinance that prohibits motor vehicles being driven faster than eight miles an hour within the city limits and I propose to see to it that that ordinance is enforced.

Will build new house

Charles Woodward has purchased from C.N. Frazier the vacant lot at the corner of Benedict and Park avenues, and also the house that stands on Park Avenue in the rear of the vacant lot.

Mr. Woodward will occupy the Park Avenue house until the new modern dwelling house which he will build on the vacant lot is completed. The erection of the new residence on the corner will be a great improvement to that locality.

Leave Monday for state convention

Hon. S.E. Crawford, Mayor Venus and Prosecuting Attorney Young, who with F.M. Roth, are delegates from this city to the state democratic convention, which opens in Dayton Tuesday morning, left for Dayton Monday. Mr. Roth will be unable to attend the convention.

The other delegates to the convention from Huron County are Thomas Burk and W.H. Erdrich of Bellevue; J.G. Hagman of Chicago Junction; Adelbert Lyons of Steuben, and W.H. Herner of Monroeville.

Mother of four sues for divorce

Charging that her husband has several times threatened to kill her, Mrs. Luella Stratton has brought suit in common pleas court for a divorce from James P. Stratton for alimony and for the custody of their four children. The couple, who reside in Clarksfield, were married on February 22, 1900, and their children are Henry J., eight years; George R., six years; Hazel A., four years; and Florence R., two years.

Mrs. Stratton bases her petition on the grounds of extreme cruelty and habitual drunkenness. In her petition, she says that on May 20, last, her husband threatened to stab and kill her and struck and beat her, and that on several other occasions he has threatened to kill her and has sworn at and abused her. She asks for an injunction restraining her husband from disposing of his property in Clarksfield Township. A temporary injunction was issued by Probate Judge Rowley.

