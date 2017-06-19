NHRA teams call for widespread aluminum can collection

"Last year the wife and eldest daughter of our PR guy, Woody Woodruff, were burned in a kitchen fire at their home in North Canton," Coughlin Jr. said. "Naturally we were all very concerned, and although their injuries were pretty severe and took a lot of recovery time, they came out of the ordeal with flying colors.

"In visiting them multiple times at the hospital, I was personally struck by how genuinely concerned and fully supportive the staff was,” he added. “I decided to look into how we could help them. We heard about the Akron Children's burn camp, which is part of Akron Children's Hospital, and figured it was the perfect fit for us.”

Coughlin Jr., who drives the Sandusky-based SealMaster car, said thinking about the enormous amount of recycling that could be done each race weekend, grabbed the idea of an aluminum can drive with all proceeds going to the burn camp.

"We all love Mello Yello and all the other Coca-Cola products we drink at the races and we decided to ask around and see who would help us collect all those cans when we're done with them," Coughlin said. "The NHRA gave us its blessing, the (Bill) Bader family, who own the track, were 100 percent behind the idea and a bunch of drivers and team owners, including my group at Kalitta Motorsports, quickly lent their support so we were off and running."

Everyone attending the event, from fans, local track workers, NHRA officials, Sportsman and professional drivers and all crew personnel will have a chance to participate and help by simply depositing their used aluminum cans in marked recycling bins around the track.

“Akron Children's Hospital is the largest pediatric health care provider in northeast Ohio and is dedicated to children,” Summit Motorsports Park owner Bill Bader Jr. said. “I’m thrilled to be working with Troy on this project — the cause is more than worthwhile.”

To kick off the campaign, some of the biggest stars on the NHRA circuit, including Coughlin Jr., his father and two-time Pro Mod world champion Troy Coughlin Sr., Funny Car driver J.R. Todd, Top Fuel world champ Shawn Langdon, and Sportsman rookie Paige Coughlin, will have an open autograph session from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of Akron Children's Hospital.

Coughlin's SealMaster/Toyota Top Fuel dragster, Tommy Johnson Jr.'s Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Sr.'s Chevrolet Corvette C7 and Paige Coughlin's dragster will be on display at the autograph session. The Children's Hospital is located at 214 W Bowery St. in Akron.

“Thanks also go out to John Force Racing, Elite Motorsports, Don Schumacher Racing, SealMaster, Summit Motorsports Park, and Norwalk Waste Materials and Recycling for making this dream a reality,” Coughlin Jr. said. “I hope it's a big success and something we can expand on in the future.”

Those unable to attend the autograph session or the national event itself are encouraged to make a donation to the Akron Children's Hospital Foundation (write ACBC Fund in the memo section), One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.

———

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

WHAT: 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Drivers in four categories — Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle — earn points leading to 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series world championships.

WHERE: Summit Motorsports Park. The track is located at 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk, Ohio.

COURSE: Championship drag strip; Track elevation is 853 feet above sea level; Track direction is south to north.

WHEN: Thursday through Sunday

SCHEDULE

Thursday: Lucas Oil Series qualifying, 8:30 a.m.

Friday: Lucas Oil Series qualifying,, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.; NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Series qualifying at 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Mello Yello Series qualifying at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday: Lucas Oil Series eliminations, 5:30 p.m.; NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Series qualifying at 2:30 p.m.; Round 1 of eliminations at 5 p.m.; Mello Yello Series qualifying at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m.

Sunday: Pre-race ceremonies, 10 a.m.; Mello Yello Series eliminations begin at 11 a.m.

TELEVISION

Friday: FOX Sports 1 will televise one hour of qualifying coverage at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: FS1 will televise one hour of qualifying coverage at 12 a.m.

Sunday: FS1 will televise three hours of finals coverage at 6 p.m.

TRACK RECORDS

Top Fuel: 3.719 sec. by Doug Kalitta, June 2016; 332.51 mph by Larry Dixon, July 2015.

Funny Car: 3.875 sec. and 328.70 mph by Del Worsham, June 2016.

Pro Stock: 6.523 sec. and 212.63 mph by Erica Enders, July 2014.

PS Motorcycle: 6.822 sec. by Eddie Krawiec, July 2014; 196.93 mph by Hector Arana, July 2014.