The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 117 years ago:

Sheep killed by the dogs

Dogs are a very expensive luxury to the taxpayers of Huron County, as is shown by the following table of figures taken from the auditor’s books at the court house.

This long list of figures tells in plain language what the taxpayers of this county had to pay the last year to owners of sheep for damages caused by dogs. It will thus be seen that the canines of this county are a very expensive luxury. Nine tenths of them are of no earthly account and the remaining one-tenth are not worth anywhere near what the sheep are they kill.

During the past year the commissioners allowed claims to the amount of $2,318.50.

To build armories in six cities

New armories will be built with state funds at Norwalk, Fremont, Bowling Green, Pomeroy, Marietta and Manchester as a result of action of the state armory board in tentatively approving proffered sites in those cities.

Next week the board will meet to act on the plans for the new Marysville armory and to advertise for bids if the plans are satisfactory.

The board promises to make the armories adaptable to social, civil and athletic functions, as well as to provide permanent quarters for National Guard companies, G.A. R. posts and Spanish-American War Veterans’ camps.

The Norwalk Prohibition Union

A meeting of the Norwalk Prohibition Union was held at the home of J.N. Watros, East Seminary Street, Monday evening, June 13, which was well attended by those who are interested in the cause of temperance. Our well known townsman, Miner Lawrence, is president of this association.

Receives more honors

Millard Lowery, who has made such a brilliant record since graduating from the Monroeville schools, has received more honors, says the Monroeville Spectator. One year ago he was sent to Japan by the International Y.M.C.A. to fill a position as instructor in one of its colleges. His contract called for two years’ work. A short time ago, he was tendered a more lucrative position as instructor in a large university in Shanghai, China, and upon securing his release from the international association, accepted.

He’s off to pastures new

Ralph Cole has resigned his position with the A.B. Chase Company and will leave Thursday evening on the 9:01 Lake Shore & Michigan Southern train for Indianapolis, Ind., to take in the aero meet, which is being held there from the 13th to the 18th of June. Then he will attend the amateur meet at St. Louis from the 20th to the 25th of June and from there he will go to Dorrance, Kans., for the purpose of going into the manufacture of aeroplanes with J.V. Muller, which will include French machines of all kinds, with improvements on which Mr. Muller has patents. The will also make a monoplane with an automatic balancing device with which it is impossible for the machine to turn over.

Coming Saturday — June 17, 1910: School officials made defendants

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok