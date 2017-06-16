Relay for Life fundraisers planned for Saturday

The Relay For Life teams also will have fundraisers going on throughout the day, including bake sale, a car wash, grilled food items with snacks, raffle baskets and grocery bagging.

Are you a cancer survivor who would like to register for the survivor dinner or are you interested in more information on Relay For Life and the programs that are offered in our area? Visit the information table that will be set up at Miller’s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or call 800-227-2345 or visit www.relayforlife.org/norwalk.

The main Relay For Life event will take place from 2 to 11 p.m. July 15 at Whitney Field.