Gilger boys on their way

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

Commencement exercises for class of 10

Impressive graduation exercises of St. Paul’s Catholic School held in the church last evening at 7:30 o’clock were attended by an audience which filled every seat and occupied every available inch or standing room. The edifice was elaborately decorated with flowers and plants. The class motto “Qued Agia age Bene,” and the colors pink and green were prominently displayed.

The ten members of the class entered the church during the playing of a processional, composed and played by Rev. H..J. Hopp, Stearns’ Vespers, an unusually fine composition, were sung by the choir, with Miss Minnie Cripps, A.E. Meyer and J. Louts Link as soloists. Officers of the vespers were Father Aust of Peru, Father Burns of Oberlin and Victor Studer, a theological student.

Members of the class are Frank H. Hiltz Jr., Joseph A. Lenz Jr., Donald S. Gallam, Catherine B. Schonacker, Irene M. Egle, Edith P. Mathews, Colletta M. Stieber, Dora M. Adelman, Mary L. Goretzki and Elsie I Ruffing.

Elevator drops and man is badly hurt

Joseph Gallam of 25 West Chestnut Street, was caught in an elevator at Harkness’ livery this morning at 11 o’clock when a cable broke and let the car descend, bruising him badly and perhaps cracking a rib, according to the physicians first statement. Gallam was operating the car alone. Friends assisted him to his home, where he received attention. His injuries were not serious.

Norwalk young men leave for France to enter the field ambulance service

Two Norwalk boys are on their way to “some place in France” to do their bit for Uncle Sam. The first Norwalk boys to go across are Lewis C. and W. Carroll Gilger, sons of Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Gilger. They have volunteered with the American Field Ambulance service. Their duties will be to run 5-ton trucks between the city of Paris and third line of trenches at the western front, carrying munition forward and bringing back sick and wounded. Most of the trips are made under cover of night. For three weeks after they arrive in France, the young Americans will be in a training camp for three to five weeks. The journeys to the front take from three days to a week and bristle with danger.

Both boys are experienced in driving motor cars and are highly esteemed young men. Norwalk unites in wishing them a safe journey across the dangers of the deep and particularly a safe return home; they they will make a good account of themselves in their duties in the war, goes without saying.

Lake Shore car strikes buggy

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sickinger of the German Settlement, and Miss Frances Wies, who lives near the old water works, escaped serious injury when they were thrown from a buggy which was struck and demolished by the west bound 7:45 o’clock Lake Shore Electric car on Main Street near West Street last night. All escaped injury, although Mrs. Sickinger suffered a nervous shock and is today confined to her bed as the result of it. Her condition is improving.

State health board advises sane fourth

The state department of health has just issued a warning against the departure from the “Sane Fourth of July idea this year.

“The suggestion has been made in some places that on account of the country being at war, officials should permit a return to the old time fourth of July celebration to give the people a chance to give vent to their patriotic feelings,” says the health board.

The health department does not disapprove of fire works displays under proper control but will use their office in an effort to prevent the return to the old fashioned fourth as practiced a few years ago.

Any celebration that contemplates the return of the deadly tetanus bearing cap pistol or the destructive cannon cracker will not be a patriotic celebration but just the opposite. To shoot off a finger or put out an eye is certainly not an act of patriotism whether in time of war or time of peace.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok