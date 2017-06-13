Pickaway Co. man arrested in teen's fatal shooting

Justin Blevins, 19, of rural Ashville, had just arrived at the office of Circleville attorney James Kingsley about 8 a.m. when officers — who had been tipped that he might show up there first thing this morning — arrested him on the street, Clark said. Kingsley came out and immediately stopped any questioning, Clark said.

Blevins is in the Pickaway County Jail, charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Samuel Nicholson II. Nicholson was shot multiple times early Sunday in an Ashville apartment on Jefferson Street, and died at the scene.

Clark said that he doesn't yet know a motive for the killing but added, “There's more to this than it seems at first, I think.”

The whole thing started with a 911 call at 5:38 a.m. Sunday when Darrell Arnett, the man who lives at the apartment where the shooting happened, ran across the street to his sister's residence and had her call 911. She told a dispatcher that her brother woke her up and said there had been a break-in at his house and that his back was bloody. She told the dispatcher she didn't know much else.

Even as officers were on the way to the scene, Arnett’s sister called the dispatcher back and said she now knew there had been shots fired. Police arrived and found Nicholson dead on the floor.

A .40-caliber handgun was recovered in the apartment, Clark said.

Clark said that Nicholson was Arnett's friend and had been temporarily living with him. He said Arnett told detectives he had been asleep upstairs and awoke to the sound of gunfire.

Detectives are not sure yet why Blevins was in the apartment, Clark said.

Clark credited the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office for lending them a detective to work the homicide around-the-clock, and to have deputies alongside the officers when they arrested Blevins.

Homicides just don’t happen very often in the sleep village of Ashville, Clark said.

“We were glad for the help,” he said. “The whole thing is just sad.”

