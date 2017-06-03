Couple in hospital after car flips

The crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. 20 at the off ramp for Ohio 53 north.

A blue 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Aaron C. Lehmann, 30, of Fremont was traveling eastbound in the left lane on U.S. 20. After passing several vehicles Lehmann swerved hard to the right toward the off ramp. His vehicle then ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, trapping its occupants in the vehicle.

There was one other passenger, in the front passenger seat, his wife Nicki Lehman, 27, also of Fremont. Aaron was extricated using the “jaws of life.” Nicki was able to be extricated from the vehicle manually. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Lehmanns were both transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where Aaron was listed in serious condition and Nicki was listed in fair condition.

Alcohol/drug impairment do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fremont Police Department, the Fremont Fire Department, Life Squads 14, 17 and 18, Life Flight and Madison Motors.