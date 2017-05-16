Club to sponsor float in parade

The club met Thursday to celebrate its 151st anniversary. The club meets one time each year to elect officers and decide on an allocation of revenue.

The officers all were re-elected — Henry Timman, president; John Flickinger, vice president; and John Elmlinger, secretary-treasurer.

The club will make the following donations — $1,609.39 to the Firelands Historical Society and $226.97 to the Little Red Schoolhouse.

One new member was selected as Huron County Clerk of Courts Susan Hazel will replace the late Larry Gfell.

Here is the complete list of members:

Term expiring in 2017 (all re-elected) — Matthew L. Burr; Joe Centers; Gene Denney; Fred Downey; Jay Ewell; George C. Ford; Brian Lonz; Ann Schloemer; and Stephen P. Zigo.

Term expiring in 2018 — Wayne Babcanec; Anna Bristol; John Flickinger; Jim Gerken; Susan Hazel; Virginia Poling; John Schumm; Mary Stewart; and Henry R. Timman.

Term expiring in 2019 — David Adelman; Linda Bersche; Mary Carabin; John Elmlinger; Andy Prutsok; Richard Stein; Richard Suhr; Ann Stoddard; and Ed Walker.