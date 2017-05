Janet Arnold picked up the pitching win, allowing one earned run on six hits, while striking out a pair. Kathy Vangilder suffered the loss, giving up four earned runs on eight hits to go with six K’s.

Tristen Wiley paced Plymouth with two hits and three RBI, followed by Samantha Plank with two hits and two RBI. Morgan Chaffins and Mallory Miller each drove in a run.

Elizabeth Logan led New London at the plate, recording a double, single and an RBI. Gabby Ledbetter also doubled in a run.