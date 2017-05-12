The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 89 years ago:

Spanish veterans to hold reunion May 29

The Spanish War Veterans Association of Norwalk will hold its 30th annual reunion at the I.O.G.F. hall on the evening of May 29.

R.R. Robertson, the president and A.W. Davis, the secretary, have sent out the following letter:

“When this organization was formed in 1923, it was decided to hold reunions annually with the understanding that comrades who lived too far away to attend each year would make a special effort to be present every 5th year. This is a big year -—the 30th anniversary of our service. Let’s make it a big reunion. Some of your comrades will come from distant points with the expectation of meeting you. Don’t disappoint them.”

Park at Wakeman much beautified

Under the direction of Mrs. Charles Cooley of Ithaca, N.Y.., the landscape architect, considerable work has been done in Village Park, Wakeman, during the past week.

About 60 new shrubs have been planted. These are the gift of Mr. John M. Sherman of Fremont and include Hibiscus, lilacs, roses and japonicas. The Iris has been reset, and new plantings made around the Flag Staff and the band stand. The delicate greens, reds and grays of the new leaves make a lovely background for the yellow bells of the Forsythia.

Mother of two is placed in defective class

An unwedded mother, aged 30, with two children, has been declared in the feeble mined class in probate court here. The two physicians and a Norwalk woman who is a specialist on the subject, after examining the woman, declared that she had the mind of a nine-year-old child. The patient is being held at the county jail and may be sent to a state institution. She has been in Norwalk only a short time and has no relatives here. Her parents live in Bellevue.

Will receive bass for hatchery pond

Fire Chief, W.J. Bascom today received word from the state fish and game department that a consignment of breeder black bass will be received for the municipal fish hatchery at the water works. In this spring fed pond, about 500 rainbow trout were raised from the fingerling size to a length of from five to seven inches and were liberated in the lower pond early this spring.

Coming Saturday — May 13, 1928: Tank cars burn on tracks

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok