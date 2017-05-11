Josh Gordon's reinstatement denied

Gordon applied in early March. He can reapply for reinstatement in the fall.

Gordon hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2014 because of suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

His business manager, Michael Johnson, told ESPN's Adam Schefter in March that Gordon was living with him and was "in the best place mentally that he has been in, dating back years before entering the NFL."

A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson Thursday that Gordon's most recent agent terminated him about “about two weeks ago.” NFL Players Association records show that person was Joby Branion, the third agent to represent Gordon in his brief NFL career. Gordon also has been represented by Drew Rosenhaus and Jeff Nalley.

Gordon, 26, has been working out this year with speed coach Tim Montgomery, a former Olympian who has had his own drug problems but now uses his past mistakes as basis to help others.