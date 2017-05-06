The sun will come up tomorrow ... Monday?

After today, sun in the forecast through Thursday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:20:14 a.m. today and set at 8:33:47 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:19:04 a.m. and set at 8:34:49 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:17:57 a.m. and set at 8:35:51 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low about 38.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 63.