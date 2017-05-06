The sun will come up tomorrow ... Monday?

After today, sun in the forecast through Thursday.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:20:14 a.m. today and set at 8:33:47 p.m.
On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:19:04 a.m. and set at 8:34:49 p.m.
And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:17:57 a.m. and set at 8:35:51 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:
Today - A slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Monday - Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low about 38.
Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 63.