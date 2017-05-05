Educators warn parents about Netflix series depicting suicide

On Friday, parents in Salem received letters sent home with students offering guidance about the Netflix show, called “13 Reasons Why.”

Superintendent Margarita Ruiz told parents in the letter that the series could influence children and teens who are struggling. “It romanticizes suicide,” she said, “portraying it as a means of control and revenge that transcends life.”

The series, based on a 2007 young adult book by the same name, focuses on a girl named Hannah who commits suicide. Before her death, the character records a series of audiotapes for specific people, telling how each one played a role in her decision to kill herself.

Critics and educators say the show goes much further, portraying suicide as a revenge fantasy, and depicting it as having a positive outcome for the community. They say it fails to adequately address the real cause, mental illness.

The series began streaming on Netflix at the end of March and has since developed a following, with many viewers “binge watching” the entire series.

The show announced that it will add a warning at the start of each episode.

Margaret Marotta, Salem’s assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services, said she has watched some episodes to get a sense of what the show is about. She compares it to the 1990s teen show “Beverly Hills 90210,” with “beautiful, well-off children in beautiful homes, driving beautiful cars,” but with deep mental health issues that nobody’s talking about.

And with much of the story told as flashbacks, in which the suicide victim appears while still alive, “it makes death seem like it’s not final.”

Copycat effect?

Marotta said there is also concern about what research has shown to be a “copycat” effect.

“For kids who really have any sort of real suicidal ideation, research shows that just being exposed to other people’s suicide ups the likelihood of attempting it,” she said.

In Peabody, Superintendent Herb Levine is working on a similar letter for parents, which he expects to send home shortly.

“One of my concerns is that I don’t want to overreact,” said Levine. “I don’t want to start a fire where there isn’t one. We’re developing a strategy. It’s about making people aware, not making people afraid.”

But he believes that communication is vital, especially in an age in which children and teenagers have instant access to just about anything they want online.

Levine also plans to have increased training for teachers and other school personnel on how to spot signs. “We’re not trained to pick up the signals,” said Levine. “I think we’re going to provide some professional development in that area.”

He also intends to organize some resources for parents.

“A lot of times parents don’t know where to reach out if they think their kid may be in trouble with drugs or depression,” said Levine, who counts himself as having once been in that same position when his own son struggled with substance abuse.

The Salem school department’s communications director, Kelley Rice, said she’s received reports of children as young as fourth or fifth grade watching the show, some of them on smartphones.

The letter includes contact numbers for support staff. “We’re encouraging parents to call their school’s adjustment counselor if they need guidance,” said Marotta.

Psychologists express concern

The National Association of School Psychologists released a statement on its website expressing its concerns with the series.

“We do not recommend that vulnerable youth, especially those who have any degree of suicidal ideation, watch this series,” the organization stressed. “Its powerful storytelling may lead impressionable viewers to romanticize the choices made by the characters and/or develop revenge fantasies.”

The organization also takes issue with the depiction of adults in the show, including their inadequate response to the lead character’s pleas for help.

And while most young people are able to differentiate between a television show and real life, the group recommends that parents engage their teens in conversation about the issues the show addresses.

Salem’s letter to parents also includes a reference to an online game called “Blue Whale,” which has received some attention in Europe, though there are no reported incidents in the United States of a teenager or child playing the game.

That game purportedly involves a series of increasingly dangerous challenges, culminating with an instruction to jump off a building.

Rice said some students had heard rumors about the game and expressed anxiety about it, so administrators decided to address it in the letter.

