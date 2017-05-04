The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 41 years ago:

School athletic department will be in red again

The Norwalk City Schools athletic department will finish the school year with red ink on its ledger.

Athletic Director John Neighbor said the department has a $378 bank balance, with bills for spring sports and a winter awards banquet still unpaid.

Neighbor said the athletic fund will receive no more income this school year unless it is is subsidized by the board of education.

He must still pay a $700 bill for 20 new baseball uniforms; and bills for new track shoes, a pole vaulter’s pole, cases of tape, gasoline for transportation and bus drivers’ fees.

The Boosters Club donated $2,100 for a baseball batting cage, 30 hurdles, a movie projector and sideline chains for football.

Butler will help run Cleveland tourney

Eric Butler of Norwalk was assistant tournament director at the National High School Chess Championship in Cleveland over the weekend.

Butler, of the Firelands Chess Club, said he helped officiate and post results, entering 20,000 pieces of information on cards and information sheets.

Music award

(Photo captions) Norwalk High School senior Susan Tucker became the second student to receive the R. Paul Laycock music award at the annual instrumental Music Parents Association awards banquet Monday night. The award is a $100 grant. With her is Laycock, former head of the department. Susan, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Tucker, plays the bassoon. She will enter Toledo University in the fall as a pre-med major and has been accepted into the school’s orchestra. Also pictured are the new officers of the IMPA, Mrs. David Caprara, treasurer; Mrs. Deane Newland, secretary; and Mrs. Joseph Tengowski, president.

Monroeville postmaster 22 years is retiring

MONROEVILLE — D.L. Fry retires Friday after 22 years as postmaster in Monroeville.

Fry, 63, became postmaster in 1954, when the Monroeville post office was a converted grocery store down the street from the present location.

Klein lost for season

Rightfielder Bob Klein will be lost to the Norwalk baseball team for the remainder of the season. The senior Trucker suffered a broken thumb when hit by a pitch during weekend batting practice.

Klein currently leads Norwalk in home runs with four and is tied with catcher Ed Ciersezwski in RBIs with 12. Klein’s grand slam home run beat Upper Sandusky last Thurdsay.

John Burgess will replace Klein in the Trucker lineup today when Norwalk opposes Willard in the Class AA sectional tournament at Fremont High School.

Junior lefthander Brett Smith will pitch against Willard’s Dave Bechtel.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok