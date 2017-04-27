Tap sounded for local veteran

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 101 years ago:

J. Hoyt passed away last night at his home on East Chestnut Street

Taps were sounded for another veteran of the Civil War last night, E.J. Hoyt passed away at his home, No. 29 East Chestnut Street, following an illness of several months.

Mr. Hoyt was in his seventy-fifth year, having been born Dec. 26, 1841. When the call to arms came in the 60s, Mr. Hout was one of the early ones to respond, enlisting in the 55th Massachusetts infantry and serving with gallantry through the terrific struggle.

At the close of the war, Mr. Hoyt came to Norwalk and had resided here for over half a century. Mr. Hoyt was well known to two generations of children of the city, having been caretaker of the Benedict Avenue school building for thirty-four years. He was a great lover of children and greatly endeared himself to all of them as he met them day after day in his duties about the school building. He was always anxious to do the little things that would make the children happy.

The deceased was united in marriage to Miss Matilda Griggs, March 17, 1866, the wife preceding him to the grave three years ago. He was a devoted husband and father and friend to all who knew him.

The following children survive: Louis Hoyt, Collingwood; Mrs. G.F. Hunt, Cleveland; Miss Carrie Hoyt, who lived at home; Milton E. Hoyt, Mrs. William Klee and Mrs. R.J. Smith of this city.

Reception was little bit warm

Earle Easterday, driver of the Lais Brewing Co. delivery auto, got a warm reception when he called at the home of Edward Wells, No. 18 Read Street, about 5:30 o’clock last evening. When he got away from the home he was carrying a bullet in his left leg and a considerable gash on his forehead.

The story, as told by both Mr. and Mrs. Wells to the police is this: Easterday has been attempting to force his attention on Mrs. Wells, she says. He called up yesterday afternoon and wanted to make a “date.” Wells, who is a fireman on the W. L. & E. railroad, happened to be home and when his wife told him what the conversation was, while still at the phone, told her to tell him to come.

When Easterday arrived, Wells remained out of sight in an adjoining room. When Easterday, they claim, overstepped the bounds of propriety, Wells appeared on the scene and a set-to took place in which Wells struck Easterday over the head with some sort of object, cutting quite a gash in his forehead.

Easterday soon beat a retreat, and Wells, as if to emphasize what might happen should he come around there again, rushed into a bedroom and secured a revolver, and, returning to the front door of the house, fired three shots as he supposed, into the ground.

One of the bullets struck Easterday in the left leg just above the knee, embedding itself in the flesh, Neither wound is at all serious. Easterday went to the office of a physician and had his injuries dressed, after which he went to his home, No. 34 East League Street.

No arrests have been made.

Trimmer of Chi. Jct. out for sheriff

E.M. Trimmer, a well known resident of Chicago Junction, and a member of one of the strong Huron County Republican families, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for sheriff. His friends put him forth as a man both deserving of the office and one who will add strength to the ticket.

For many years Mr. Trimmer conducted a draying business in Chicago Junction, but more recently has been in the retail cigar trade there. His friends are legion and among them his candidacy has received much support.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok