Michigan's Jabrill Peppers picked No. 25 by Browns

After months of intense scrutiny, the former Michigan star landed where most expected, in the first round of the NFL draft, picked No. 25 by the Cleveland Browns.

He becomes Michigan's first first-round pick since Taylor Lewan was drafted by Tennessee in 2014 and just the second since 2010.

Last season, Peppers played his way to the Heisman Trophy ceremony by doing everything for Michigan, playing 15 positions and 933 snaps, moving all around the field in all three phases of the game.

What was an asset in Ann Arbor, helping U-M to a 10-2 regular season record, became an albatross during the pre-draft process, after he missed the Orange Bowl with a quad injury.

Instead of focusing on his success as a safety his redshirt freshman year or his productivity as a linebacker his redshirt sophomore season in 2016, most of the attention centered on him not having a home position.

The NFL didn't help the cause by forcing him to work out with the linebackers group at the March NFL Scouting Combine, even though Peppers insisted his NFL position will be at safety.

So the East Orange, N.J. native took the unprecedented step of also doing drills with the defensive backs. He performed well with both groups, but analysts continued to question his landing spot, with some even suggesting he would be better as a running back, which he played in high school and only in spots at U-M.

There was a consensus that he could be a high-level NFL return man right away after starring there for Michigan, but that alone would not make him a first-round value.

When the news emerged in an ESPN.com Adam Schefter report that Peppers had a diluted urine sample at the combine, it provided another opportunity for teams to doubt him.

Peppers' agency, CAA, released a statement saying the sample was due to excessive water intake preparing for two days of drills.

Many experts said it wouldn't hurt his draft stock, which most people had him near the end of the first round but in the final ESPN.com mock drafts, he was not listed.

But Peppers' tantalizing appeal with his athleticism and physicality at 205 pounds made him the draft's most uncertain prospect on both poles.

In the end, through all the controversy, including a comment from former NFL QB Chris Simms saying he was the draft's most "overrated" player, became just that as he was selected in the first round.

Now, he only has to impress one team.

———

(c)2017 Detroit Free Press

Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.