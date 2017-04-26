Scott made death doubly certain with gun, poison

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 101 years ago:

Monroeville man given signal honor by Huron County Democratic organization

W.H. Herner of Monroeville has been elected chairman of the Huron County Democratic executive committee.

Vice chairman Don J. Young resigned.

Mr. Young found his business cares too much for him to continue in the political management of the party. The election of Herner is causing great joy among “the faithful” throughout the county for Herner has always been a party worker and an enthusiastic Democrat, fair weather or cloudy, and his elevation to the party management is just reward for his constancy.

Last shoot on old club grounds

The gun club trophy contest to be held tomorrow, April 27, will probably be the last one on the west end grounds, as the club expects to move to new quarters, not yet decided on, where all the latest and best appliances will be used for the promotion of the sport that allures and causes the participants to wish they could live as long as powder is made, and blue rocks busted.

Two fifteen target sweeps will be started Thrusday, after the regular program. Entrance is $1.15 each.

Scott made death doubly certain

Fred Scott, a former resident of this city, where he was employed in the steel plant and shop of the Norwalk Drilling Tool Co. committed suicide in Toledo yesterday by shooting himself in the head and taking a dose of poison.

After he had taken the poison, his housekeeper found him writhing in paid. She ran for help.

While she was gone, Scott shot himself and doctors say he will die. Scott recently lost part of one hand in a factory accident. He had since been despondent.

Poor guess costs dinner

Uri Keiser admits he is a poor guesser. His bad guess on the hospital campaign has cost him a big dinner for seven or eight of the best eaters in town. It happened this way:

Mr. Keiser was a member of Team No. 14, captained by Fred Cook, in the hospital campaign, the first day of the campaign when they sat at their team table, each man wrote down his guess on a slip of paper and they sealed them all in an envelope — a guess as to what amount of money would be pledged by the end of the week. The envelope was opened the other day and Mr. Keiser is stuck, the bargain being that the one who came furthest away form the correct figures would set up the crowd for dinner.

He guessed that $18,000 would be raised and the guesses varied all the way up to Fred Cook’s who was high at $35,000 and still happened to be more than $1,500 short of the actual figure.

Coming Thursday — April 27, 1916: Reception was a little bit warm

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok