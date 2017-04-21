SC Fine Arts Festival takes place April 29

But that’s what color she painted her Crayon sculpture. The South Central fourth-grader named her creation Coyotes after the mascot for her travel fast-pitch team and the Coyotes’ team color is orange.

Pace, the 10-year-old daughter of Jimmy and Rhonda, made her sculpture out of paper towels and paper mache. She and her classmates had the choice of making a Crayon, pencil or colored pencil.

“Ours took a while because we had to do something and wait for it to dry,” said Pace, who received many compliments from her finished work. “It makes me feel like I did good.”

She and other students in South Central Local Schools will show off their art work at the South Central Fine Arts Festival. The event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. April 29 with art displayed in the gymnasium, library and nearby hallways.

“It’s a district-wide show,” said Ashley Bush, the art teacher for kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Each of my students will have at least one work of art,” she added.

There also will be a two-act talent show. Act 1, for kindergarten through fourth grade, is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and the second act, for fifth- through eighth-graders, is from 2:45 through 3:45.

“We have about 10 acts right now,” said Alicia McKee, South Central Middle School principal.

The performances include singers, a skit and a tumbler. The students had to apply to be accepted into the show and paid an entrance fee to cover the cost of trophies.

“We have a lot of talented students here. It’s a chance to show off their talents,” said McKee, who had one restriction — no lip-synching.

Student volunteers also will offer face-painting during the South Central Fine Arts Festival. Refreshments will be served.

In art, the kindergartners through fourth-graders worked on pop-art projects, which features items from pop culture and everyday life.

The third-graders studied the work of Wayne Thiebaud, whose creations were different desserts.

“All the desserts looked very tasty. I liked the details in them. One was a cup that looked like a Flurry,” said Autumn Fry, who created a cake-slice sculpture over seven to eight class periods.

Fry’s sculpture has “white chocolate” drizzled on the top while the cake includes ice cream layers. While working on it, the 9-year-old girl’s paint dripped, so she said she worked the “mistake” into the sculpture by adding chocolate “drizzles” on the side.

Fourth-grade students studied the art of Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg and made large sculptures of art supplies.

Shae Sparks, a sixth-grader, created a ceramic monster based on an episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants” in which SpongeBob and Patrick are attempting to get King Neptune’s crown. He used tempera paint on his creation and added Modge Podge on top to make it shine.

“Everyone (in my class) had to start with a pinch pot. It already had a pinch-pot shape. It had an eyeball inside the mouth,” said the 12-year-old son of Jeannie and Rodney.

To create a pinch pot, you use your thumbs to shape a ball of clay into a bowl.

“I like the way my pinch pot came out,” Sparks said.