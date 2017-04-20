More storms forecasted

On Wednesday, a few minor storms blew through Huron County in the afternoon and evening.

Today, there is an 80 percent chance of more showers and thunderstorms, with wind gusts as high 32 mph possible. The high will be in the upper 70s and the low about 47.

After that, cooler weather will settle in, and the highs on Friday through Monday will be only in the 50s. There is a chance of more showers Saturday, when the skies will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the low 40s during that stretch.

Next week looks more promising, as the high on Tuesday will be in the 68 and the high on Wednesday will be 72. Mostly sunny skies are forecasted for Sunday through at least Wednesday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:41:31 a.m. and set at 8:16:46 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:40:03 a.m. and set at 8:17:50 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 47. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 14 mph.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 9 mph.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.