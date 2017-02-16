Highs in 50s for several days

After today, when the high temperature will only hit the freezing mark of 32 and the low will be in the mid 20s, a warmer period will begin.

On Friday, the high will be in the upper 40s. Then, beginning Saturday, the high temperature is expected to reach the mid to upper 50s for at least five straight days. The low will only drop to about 40 during that stretch.

The sun will set at 6:06:47 p.m. today. On Friday, the sun will rise at 7:20:41 a.m and set at 6:08:00 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Washington's Birthday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.