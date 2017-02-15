If Cavs go .500 the rest of the way, thats OK

Say the Cavs lost half their remaining games.

Would that be so bad?

The following is an absolute worst-case scenario for the Cavs, which includes a 14-14 mark through the end of the year with LeBron James sitting at least four full games as part of a rest plan that Tyronn Lue somehow finally managed to force on him.

Lue said Tuesday he won't run James into the ground just because Kevin Love is out for six weeks. James said, "I'll rest when I retire."

Maybe getting James to curtail his minutes or sit out some more -- he's missed three games so far, but has played in 24 straight, logging at least 40 minutes in 10 of those 24 -- is a fantasy. But it's one worth pursuing.

With Love now joining J.R. Smith on the sideline, what should be the priority? The best record and highest seed possible, at nearly any cost? Or does losing two guys out of the starting lineup send the message that maybe rest should move to the top of the list, seed be darned?

The 14-14 idea here would be rest heavy, and good for James. Kyrie Irving could get some rest as well, while Smith and then Love could ease back into the lineup after their recoveries.

In this unlikely scenario, Boston, Washington and Atlanta finish strong, while Toronto, following the Raptors' trade for Serge Ibaka, absolutely catches fire.

And even this world is one where the Cavs should get to the NBA Finals, maybe in better shape than if they push for the No. 1 seed.

Let's imagine this, first by starting with the current standings that matter in the Eastern Conference.

1. Cavs, 38-16

2. Boston, 36-19, 2.5 back

3. Washington, 33-21, 5 back

4. Atlanta, 32-23, 6.5 back

5. Toronto, 32-24, 7 back

Now, let's move ahead, examining schedules and projecting records for the Cavs and their four closest competitors.

--Projected standings on Feb. 28

1. Cavs, 41-17

2. Boston, 40-20, 2 back

3. Washington, 37-21, 4 back

4. Atlanta, 35-24, 6.5 back

5. Toronto, 35-25, 7 back

After beating Indiana on Wednesday night to go into the All-Star break, the Cavs come off the break with home wins over the Knicks and Chicago, then lose at home to pesky Milwaukee before embarking on a big road stretch.

--Projected standings on March 13

1. Boston, 45-22, 1 up

2. Cavs, 43-22

3. Washington, 43-23, 0.5 back

4. Atlanta, 40-26, 3.5 back

5. Toronto, 40-26, 3.5 back

The Cavs plays six of seven on the road, including two-back-to-backs. They bring James to Miami on March 4 after playing Atlanta on March 3, but he watches the game against the Heat. Smith returns and eases into the lineup, but in anticipation of a game at Houston on March 12, James also sits against Orlando on March 11. Irving gets a day off in there, too, and with the breaks, and some solid efforts by other East playoff teams, the Cavs go 2-5 in in these seven. But James is catching a breather. Meanwhile, the Celtics lose at the Clippers and Warriors but get some other soft wins on their West Coast swing and take over the top spot in the East, as Washington gains ground as well.

--Projected standings on April 1

1. Boston 52-24, 2.5 up

2. Washington 50-26, 0.5 up

3. Cavs, 49-26

4. Toronto, 49-27, 0.5 back

5. Atlanta 47-28, 2 back

The Cavs are ready for the return of Love, but March has been a grind. Six of the last 10 games in the month are on the road, and overall 12 of 17 games in the month are away. James has his minutes limited on an L.A. back-to-back against the Clippers and Lakers, then skips a Charlotte trip to prep for a home game with Washington the next night. The Cavs win that big one against the Wizards, who still have moved into the No. 2 seed. Toronto, with seven of 10 at home to end March, also makes a run.

--Projected standings end of regular reason on April 12

1. Boston, 55-27, 3 up

2. Washington, 53-29, 1 up

3. Toronto, 53-29, 1 up

4. Atlanta, 52-30, tied

5. Cavs, 52-30

The Cavs are finding themselves with the lineup back together, but still lose at surging Boston. They split a home-and-home with Atlanta and come to the final game of the regular season at home against Toronto tied with the Raptors. Kyle Lowry throws in a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to hand the Cavs a one-point loss, as they finish 52-30. That's a game behind the Wizards and Raptors and tied with Atlanta, which won the season series 3-1 (and actually leads it 1-0 right now). The tiebreaker gives the Hawks the No. 4 seed and homecourt on the Cavs in the first round, with Boston looming in the conference semis.

Final breakdown

Crazy? Yes. These final standings would require these records from now until the end of the season:

Boston, 19-8

Washington, 20-8

Toronto, 21-5

Atlanta, 20-7

Cavs, 14-14

But here's the point.

The Cavs road ahead won't be the easy regardless, with 13 home games remaining and 15 on the road.

There are seven games left with these other top four teams in the East.

There are four to play against the top five teams in the West, including trips to San Antonio, Houston the Clippers.

There are seven division games remaining, and so far the Cavs are a combined 4-5 against Indiana, Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee.

And for most of this, the Cavs won't be at their best. Optimistically, they should have both Smith and Love in the lineup for nine of the final 28 games.

What would 52-30 be? Just five games worse than last year. One game worse than 2014-15.

In the last 17 years, the lowest seeds to make the NBA Finals were Dallas in 2006 and Boston in 2010 as No. 4 seeds. But this Cavs team wouldn't be your average No. 5 seed.

No team wants to completely shut it down and then have to get back in gear for the playoffs. But rhe Cavs could scale back and still manage better than 14-14 the rest of the way. Boston, Washington, Toronto and Atlanta all playing better than .700 ball at the same time is also a near impossibility.

But even if that happened, the No. 5 seed is the bottom. A No. 2 or No. 3 seed is much more likely. Even as a No. 5 seed, the Cavs would be the favorites in the East. And they'd be rested.

