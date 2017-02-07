logo

Edward Pflieger

• Feb 7, 2017 at 2:30 PM

NORWALK — Edward Pflieger, 91 of Norwalk, passed away on February 2, 2017 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. He was born on August 3, 1925 in Norwalk and has lived in Norwalk for his entire life. He retired from Shelby Carton Service and was a member of St. Mary's Church in Norwalk, and the Norwalk Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, cooking, spending time with friends and family and was a lifelong Indians fan.

He is survived by two sons Brian (Debra) of Norwalk, and Lyle, of Tiffin, a sister Anna Robinson, grandchildren Cara (Michael) Reinhold, Cassie (Luke) Miller, Janet Pflieger, Andrea (Justin) Cornelius, Chad (Melissa) Pflieger, Kelly (Carly) Pflieger and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Emma (Rock) Pflieger, his first wife Rosemary and his second wife Lois, sons Jerome and Kevin, and a daughter Margaret, brother Jim, sisters, Flora, Florence and Rose.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Church on League Street in Norwalk. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

