Here are this week's nominees

For the boys, St. Paul’s Owen Starcher kicks off the list after winning the Firelands Conference wrestling championship in the 132-pound weight class. It was his fourth FC title of his career and was also votes Most Outstanding Wrestler by FC coaches.

Aaron Lamoreaux of South Central earns the nod after putting up 25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 rebounds in a win over Mapleton on Saturday.

New London’s Jacob Molnar may have scored only eight points in a win over South Central on Friday but he earns the nod after tipping in a rebound at the buzzer giving the Wildcats the win.

Rounding out the boys nominees is Monroeville’s Colten Millis, who won the 152-pound weight class at the Firelands Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday. The win in the championship bout was also his 100th win of his career.

On the ladies side, past winners fill the nominations, but their performances were too good not to earn them another nod. Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas put together an impressive week scoring 30 points with the game-winning layup on Saturday in a win over Willard, scoring 30 points in a win over Edison on Tuesday and scoring 26 in a win over Western Reserve on Thursday.

South Central’s Ally Burton put up a monster double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a win over Plymouth on Saturday.

St. Paul’s Ashley Painley scored 16 points including 10 points in the fourth quarter of a come-back win over New London on Saturday.

And finally, Western Reserve’s Cora Wyers dropped 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked eight shots in a win over Crestview for a near triple-double performance

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com.