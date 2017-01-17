Can GOP quickly deliver on repeal-and-replace of Obamacare?

Like other congressional Republicans, Tiberi, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee’s subcommittee on health, wants to repeal the law as quickly as possible. But what the law’s replacement looks like is still very much a matter of debate.

So President Donald Trump's recent declaration that repeal and replacement should occur basically simultaneously — and as quickly as possible — put Tiberi and other House Republicans under even more pressure. While the Genoa Township Republican said he prefers that Congress immediately repeal the law, he wants to do so with a transition period to ensure that no one loses coverage. He wants the replacement to be measured, smart and methodical. A key goal is making sure no one loses coverage while Congress works to overhaul what is currently in place.

But Trump said the change will occur soon after his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, is confirmed. After that, he said, repeal and replace will occur “essentially simultaneously.” In an interview with The New York Times, Trump made it clear he does not want Republicans to take years to create a replacement law. And Trump also indicated this weekend that he's working on his own replacement plan, and that it will be finished very soon.

It's that uneven terrain that lawmakers such as Tiberi, 54, a nine-term lawmaker from near Columbus, will have to navigate. As chairman of the subcommittee on health, Tiberi, whose first job in politics was as an intern for then-Rep. John Kasich, will be in the thick of whatever replacement bill Congress agrees on.

In the Senate, Sen. Rob Portman, another proponent of repeal, joined other lawmakers last week to push an amendment that would extend the target date for committees to write a repeal bill to March 3. The current target date for committees to report a plan on dismantling Obamacare is Jan. 27. Portman ultimately withdrew that amendment, and the Senate moved forward on the first step of repealing the bill Wednesday night. The House followed suit on Friday.

In a statement, Portman said he remains “committed to working with my colleagues to ensure we enact a smart, responsible plan to replace Obamacare as quickly as possible.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, told reporters that the House will work on “an aggressive timeline,” but he still said that Republicans are “not holding to hard deadlines” in their efforts to repeal and replace the law.

To congressional Republicans, the law is a disaster. Tiberi said under Obamacare, one-third of the counties in Ohio and one-third of the counties in the United States will have one insurer participating in the exchanges this year -- meaning less competition for much of the country and, presumably, higher rates.

He has talked to people who have gotten coverage but have watched their premiums and deductibles go up; people who have had coverage but have lost their doctors; and people who can't go to hospitals they went to before because of the law.

Though Tiberi offered no specifics of what a new bill would be like, he envisions "a partnership, but not a centralized top-down system that dictates and mandates and quite frankly makes insurance more expensive."

Tiberi also said two popular facets of the law -- one allowing children to stay on their parents' insurance until they're 26 and another saying that insurance companies can't refuse to offer coverage because of pre-existing conditions -- will not be repealed.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, called the move to repeal the health-care law "reprehensible."

“Opponents have had seven years to come up with a replacement plan and they haven’t produced anything yet," he said. "Throwing Ohioans off of their health care and asking them to simply trust that everything will be all right is outrageous.”

White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett said that despite complaints, health-care inflation is at its lowest rate in 50 years. Millions of Americans, she said, have access to health coverage who didn't before the law passed.

"If they can figure out a way to provide these essential benefits and tweak it in a way that makes it better than that, that's great," she said. "But to say it's not working, well, ask the people who are benefiting from it right now."