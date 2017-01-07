Here are this week's nominees looking for your votes

For the boys, Dakota Blanton of South Central won the 120-pound weight class at the Plymouth Invite on Saturday recording three pins and going 3-0 on his way to the title.

Jacob Roth of Norwalk scored 19 points including six 3-pointers and nailed a buzzer-beating three to give the Truckers the win over Keystone on Saturday night.

Derek Gross of St. Paul won the 145-pound weight class at the 55th annual J.C. Gorman Wrestling Invite, one of the biggest tournaments in the state, on Saturday. He went 5-0 on his way to the title.

Dane Mathews of New London came off of the bench to lead the Wildcats in scoring and hit two free throws with four seconds left to help New London beat St. Paul Friday night.

For the girls, Jordan Quillen of Monroeville scored 12 points in a tough loss to Crestview on Saturday afternoon.

Cassidy Crawford of Willard posted another double-double scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 boards in a loss to Ontario on Saturday.

Gabby Ledbetter of New London scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds in a win over Plymouth on Tuesday.

And finally, Andrea Robson of Western Reserve scored 10 points including two 3-pointers in a win over South Central Saturday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.