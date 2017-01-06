Promised bride is not found

The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 108 years ago:

Persistent William Stumpf’s second quest fails, as did first

Many love-lorn cavaliers or swains, their optimism changed to pessimism by repeated failure in their search for their hearts’ desire, have given up the quest to turn their thoughts to other ladies fair, but among them cannot be numbered William Stumpf, who, on Saturday, Dec. 21, last, came to Norwalk from Blakeslee, O., 180 miles away, in search of a young woman named May Smith, who he said resided in Norwalk and who had promised to meet him here and to become his wife. No knight of old was more persistent in his search for the Holy Grail than is Stumpf in his search for his promised bride.

After searching the city directory for the name and place of residence of “May Smith,” and after having paced the streets of Norwalk in the hopes of meeting the young lady, but all in vain, Stumpf departed for his home in Blakeslee the following Monday, vowing, however, that he had not given up the search and that he yet would find the young woman who had promised to marry him.

Late last Saturday night Stumpf again appeared in Norwalk and registered at the same hotel at which he stopped during his previous visit. To the landlord he said he had come to try again to find the elusive “May Smith.” When he came the first time Stumpf informed the landlord that he had forgotten the number of the post office box to which he had been addressing his letters to Miss Smith, but on his second arrival Saturday night, he stated that he had brought the number along with him and that by it he hoped to find the young lady.

When the postoffice opened at 9 o’clock Sunday morning, Stumpf, who is six feet tall, broad-shouldered, well dressed and a fine looking man, posted himself just inside the postoffice entrance, as he did on his first Sunday’s stay in the city, and closely scrutinized every young woman who passed in and out of the office. Although time and again he was disappointed, he did not give up, but remained at his post until the office was closed an hour later. Then Stumpf again began to patrol the streets, hoping to meet the young lady. At noon, however, he gave up his search and boarded the 12 o’clock car for Bellevue to return to his home in Blakeslee.

The story Stumpf told on his first visit to Nrowalk was in effect this: About three years ago, while he was attending a ball in Bryan, near Blakeslee, he met Miss May Smith, a waitress, in a hotel in Bryan. Miss Smith, said Stumpf, was about seventeen years of age and very pretty. She informed him that her brother was a school teacher in Norwalk, and that when she left Bryan she instructed him to send his letters to her in care of her brother.

It had been arranged, Stumpf said, that Miss Smith would meet him here when he arrived via the Lake Shore Electric road Saturday night, Dec. 21, but he had been delayed in Toledo and did not arrive in Norwalk until later in the evening. When he left the car here Miss Smith was nowhere to be found. In her last letter to him, in which she explained to him her final plans for their wedding, Miss Smith had stated that she would have her trunk all packed and would leave with him for Blakeslee as soon as the wedding ceremony had been performed.

Before leaving Norwalk Sunday noon, Stumpf declared that he would not give up the search for Miss Smith, but that he would “yet fined her and marry her.” He is the junior member of the firm of J.H. Stumpf, merchants in Blakeslee.

Coming Saturday — Jan. 7, 1908: Daily autocar service

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok