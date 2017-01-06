Prep Roundup

W. Reserve 60, Crestiview 56

OLIVESBURG — The Roughriders overcame a slow start to take a Firelands Conference win in overtime on Friday.

Dale Smith led Western with 15 points, as Aiden Markley had 14. Luke Buck scored nine, Cody Palmer and Colton Puder seven, Tyler Bartlett five and Tristen Sapienza three.

The Roughriders (6-4, 4-1) are slated to host St. Paul on Friday for another FC battle.

Shelby 79, Willard 56

WILLARD — The Whippets got out to an early lead in Friday’s NOL win over the Flashes.

Nick Cofer paced Willard with 21 points, followed by Ethan Daub with 11, Jerret Sowers 10, Bryce Bailey six, Sabastian Sivongsak three, Broc Baldridge and Brevon Polacheck two each and Dorian Holida added one.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Oak Harbor 67, Edison 34

OAK HARBOR — The Lady Chargers (4-6, 3-4) got off to a rough start in Friday night’s Sandusky Bay Conference loss.

The Rockets jumped out to a 26-10 score after the first quarter and it just kept going from there.

Kelsey Schuster paced Edison with 11 points, followed by five from Jessica Stoll, four from Hannah Vitaz and Alana Fidler scored three. Scoring two points for the Lady Chargers were Ashley Sneider, Mariah Medina, Jillian Danda, Madison Moyer and Chelsea Jamison. Sabrina Downey chipped in with one point.