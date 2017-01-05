'Finding Dory' makes a splash as part of Disney On Ice show ‘Follow Your Heart’

The action-packed adventure, produced by Feld Entertainment, also brings Disney•Pixar’s “Inside Out” to the icy stage for the first time, together with other beloved Disney characters.

Fourteen performances at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena are scheduled, beginning Friday.

“Follow Your Heart” allows families to join in on the deep-sea adventure as Dory comes off the screen and onto the ice. With help from Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank, Dory embarks on a life-changing excursion. The engaging atmosphere of Disney On Ice allows Dory’s humor to take center stage deepening the audience’s existing connection to their favorite forgetful fish. The production will dive into the extraordinary underwater world from “Finding Dory,” as a vibrant rainbow of digital projection will transform the ice floor into a colorful aquatic paradise.

“What makes this Disney On Ice production so special is the variety of stories about self-discovery, courage and compassion,” said Nicole Feld, Feld Entertainment executive vice president and “Follow Your Heart” producer. “Each element of this show was carefully planned so our fans could experience favorite Disney moments while believing in their own destiny.”

Disney•Pixar’s “Inside Out” makes its Disney On Ice debut as Riley’s Emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust —reel the audience into the action to help her find the confidence to win the hockey championship and to experience the emotional rollercoaster of growing up alongside Riley. Families are provided the opportunity to easily discuss the feelings children face every day through this live interpretation of “Inside Out.”

From “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Fantasia” to “Toy Story” and “Frozen,” this Disney On Ice production opens up the thrilling world of live entertainment by immersing families in an array of treasured stories. The athleticism of the performers shines through as they embody Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana and the rest of the Disney Princesses, inspiring children around the world to dream big.

“One of the most magical things about Disney On Ice is the performers’ ability to authentically showcase the best qualities of Disney characters,” said Director Patty Vincent. “At our show, moms and dads are able to witness the production through the eyes of their children, allowing them to reconnect with their favorite characters and making them feel like a kid all over again.”

There’s something for everyone in a show that features 60 characters. The wintery world of Arendelle sets the stage for Olaf and Kristoff as they help reunite royal sisters Anna and Elsa and learn love is the most powerful magic of all. Audiences will celebrate friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and more pals from Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story. With Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse leading the way, this new Disney On Ice production will excite and amaze fans of all ages.

Performances at the Q in Cleveland are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15; and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tickets range in price from $17 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.theQarena.com, the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office, area Discount Drug Mart locations or call 888-894-9424.