Divers search Lake Erie for missing plane

The Cleveland Division of Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and a private dive team have launched boats to begin the search near the last known location of the plane.

The boats are equipped with sonar to track underwater images and dive teams to recover any remains of the Cessna Citation 525.

The plane has been missing since about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when it lost radar contact shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

The plane was owned and piloted by John T. Fleming, 46, CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus. He and others were returning late Thursday after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Also on board, Fleming's family said Friday, were Fleming’s wife, Suzanne, 46, their two sons, 15-year-old John “Jack” Fleming and 14-year-old Andrew Fleming, a neighbor, and the neighbor’s daughter, identified Saturday night as Brian Casey and Megan Casey. The families lived just north of Dublin.

The city of Cleveland is now leading the operation after the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard and local local enforcement agencies searched the air, water and 1,400 square miles of shoreline for any evidence of wreckage. Nothing was found.

Search and recovery was to start Saturday, but it was delayed because of weather conditions. Today’s weather is expected to be more favorable, with clear sunny skies and 5 mph winds, according to a release.

Investigators are asking the public to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411 if they have information helpful to the search and recovery.

