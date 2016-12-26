With Indians' commitment to Encarnacion, joy takes up residence in Believeland

Perhaps years of talk about the small market and declining attendance and payroll restrictions under the Dolans' ownership lulled me into thinking the franchise was in a rut that felt like prison.

Maybe until LeBron James returned, I never saw Cleveland as a desirable free-agent destination for any of its three professional teams.

But in the past seven months, the Cavaliers ended the city's 52-year title drought, the Indians reached Game 7 of the World Series and Believeland became more than just a catchy title for a "30 for 30" documentary.

The reward for sports fans in Northeast Ohio is no longer an occasional performance that sends someone's jersey and cleats to the hall of fame.

Joy has moved in.

On Thursday night, the glorious prospects for the Indians and Cavs over the next few years were enough to make me think I might never want to retire, even if the winless Browns continue to flounder in building a successful franchise.

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors might walk into a massive Christmas Day celebration at Quicken Loans Arena that won't be just about basketball. The Indians' $65 million commitment to Encarnacion put an exclamation point on a euphoric year and strengthened fans' sense of empowerment and pride.

Poor Cleveland, my (bleep).

Indians President Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff convinced owner Paul Dolan that with so many young stars locked up through at least 2018, they can recapture the golden years of Tribe baseball.

They realized that Encarnacion's price tag _ a reported $60 million for three years with a fourth-year club option of $20 million or a $5 million buyout _ was far below market value. (According to reports, the deal will become official after Encarnacion passes a physical after the holidays.)

They saw that although they probably wouldn't have reached the postseason without 34 home runs from first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli, he hit 30 only once in the previous seven seasons. According to ESPN Stats and Information, first baseman/DH Encarnacion is the only player in the majors to hit 30 or more home runs in each of the past five seasons.

Perhaps the dimensions of Progressive Field won't be as conducive to Encarnacion blasting a career-high 42 home runs as he did for the Toronto Blue Jays last season. But he will bring power not seen at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario since Jim Thome, Albert Belle and Manny Ramirez were prompting pitchers like Dennis Eckersley to mouth "Wow."

I can only imagine what the Tribe's bold move will do for season ticket sales, already boosted by the World Series run. The Indians' possible lineup in 2017 _ Lindor, Kipnis, Brantley, Encarnacion, Santana, Ramirez, Chisenhall, Naquin, Gomes/Perez _ could make John Hart drool. First base coach Sandy Alomar probably wishes he could come out of retirement.

Just as Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is willing to pay millions in luxury taxes with James still in his prime, Dolan realized now is the time to spend, not stand pat. The Indians' collection of talent is too special, the path to the AL Central title in their favor, especially under the direction of manager Terry Francona.

After covering decades of Cleveland defeats, I have a hard time grasping what could be in store. Living in Believeland is going to take some getting used to.

