Here are this week's nominees

On the girls’ side, St. Paul senior Ashley Painley scored 19 points, including a game-winning three-pointer in the Lady Flyers’ win over New London on Friday.

Norwalk’s Ana Little finished first in two individual events, helping the Lady Truckers secure the top spot at the St. Joe’s Central Catholic Invite.

In her first game back after suffering a sprained elbow, Western Reserve junior Andrea Robson led her team to a 64-46 FC win over Crestview, scoring 22 points.

Willard’s Madie Secor sank four three-balls, had four steals and three assists in a Lady Flash win over Ashland.

For the boys, Trucker George Friend tallied 15 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort to Bellevue on Friday.

After trailing 15-1 in a match at the Norwalk Holliday Homecoming, Flyer John Dowdell ended up pinning his opponent and St. Paul edged Norwalk 39-36.

Willard’s Ethan Daub led his team to their first win of the season by scoring 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a 62-49 decision over Hopewell-Loudon.

Charger Bryce Ostheimer finished with 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, in a 57-37 blowout win over Clyde.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.